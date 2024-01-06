Rwanda Not in Talks With Israel On Transfer of Palestinians From Gaza - Govt

5 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

Rwanda is not in any discussion with Israel on the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza, as alleged by an Israeli news outlet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation noted on Friday, January 5.

In a "disinformation alert", the Ministry indicated that the Government of Rwanda noted the disinformation published by Zman Yisrael, an Israeli news outlet, alleging talks between Rwanda and Israel on the transfer of Palestinians from Gaza.

"This is completely false. No such discussion has taken place either now or in the past, and the disinformation should be ignored," read the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

