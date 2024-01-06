Angola's Defense Minister Highlights Country's Experience in Conflict Resolution

4 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Xá — muteba - Angola's Minister of National Defense, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto Dos Santos on Thursday highlighted the country's experience in conflict resolution.

The minister made the statement at the celebrations of the Colonial Repression Martyrs Day, emphasizing that Angola's experience in this field has attracted important regional and continental forums in the territory, with the aim of finding solutions for peace in various African states and beyond.

The minister appealed to Angolan youth to preserve peace, unity and national reconciliation, which are determining factors for the country's socio-economic development.

João Dos Santos said January 4 has marked a turning point in Angola's history, towards national independence and effective peace, opening up new hopes for the Angolan people.

"The uprising in downtown Cassanje was a laboratory where the formulas that were the basis for the expulsion of colonialism from the country's soil were built and, for this very reason, the Angolan youth, without political, party, religious, racial and/or gender discrimination, should proudly follow the example of the heroes, so that together we can walk the path of development," the minister.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to improving the living conditions of Angolans, promoting actions aimed at diversifying the economy, social justice and productive inclusion.

"To remember 4 January is to talk about the efforts that the Angolan Executive has made in the hope of reversing the economic situation we are experiencing, with incentives for national production, with a view to reducing the strong dependence on foreign sources and increasing the capacity to produce locally," the minister said.JVL/HD/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.