Angola's Defense Minister Highlights Country's Experience in Conflict Resolution

Xá — muteba - Angola's Minister of National Defense, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto Dos Santos on Thursday highlighted the country's experience in conflict resolution.

The minister made the statement at the celebrations of the Colonial Repression Martyrs Day, emphasizing that Angola's experience in this field has attracted important regional and continental forums in the territory, with the aim of finding solutions for peace in various African states and beyond.

The minister appealed to Angolan youth to preserve peace, unity and national reconciliation, which are determining factors for the country's socio-economic development.

João Dos Santos said January 4 has marked a turning point in Angola's history, towards national independence and effective peace, opening up new hopes for the Angolan people.

"The uprising in downtown Cassanje was a laboratory where the formulas that were the basis for the expulsion of colonialism from the country's soil were built and, for this very reason, the Angolan youth, without political, party, religious, racial and/or gender discrimination, should proudly follow the example of the heroes, so that together we can walk the path of development," the minister.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to improving the living conditions of Angolans, promoting actions aimed at diversifying the economy, social justice and productive inclusion.

"To remember 4 January is to talk about the efforts that the Angolan Executive has made in the hope of reversing the economic situation we are experiencing, with incentives for national production, with a view to reducing the strong dependence on foreign sources and increasing the capacity to produce locally," the minister said.JVL/HD/AMP