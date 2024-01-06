Angola: Rain Kills Two Children in Southeastern Angola

5 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Menongue — At least two children aged three and five have been killed by lightning strikes in Rivungo municipality, Angola's southeastern Cuando Cubango province, following the rain that poured in the region in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesman for the Civil Protection and Fire Service in Cuando Cubango, Albano Cutarica, in the last 24 hours, heavy rains accompanied by wind destroyed six homes in the region leaving 30 people homeless.

According to Albano Cutarica, surveys are currently underway in the nine municipalities that make up Cuando Cubango to assess the damage caused by the rains . ALK/FF/PLB/DAN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

