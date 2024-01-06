Angola: Portuguese President Remembers Late Rui Mingas As Angola's Modern Mythology Personality

5 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, lamented the death of Angolan nationalist and musician Rui Mingas, who he said remembers as a personality "of Angola's modern mythology".

"Even if he hadn't been one of the authors of Angola's national anthem, Rui Mingas would have been part of Angola's modern mythology in the last years of the empire and in the first decades of independence," Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said in a note of regret published on the official website of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic.

Rui Mingas was co-author of the Angolan National Anthem and Minister of Sports and former ambassador to Portugal, he died on Thursday in Lisbon victim of illness. FMA/IZ/DAN/AMP

