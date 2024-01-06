Angola: Over 800 Teachers Hired in Angolan Capital

Luanda — At least 850 teachers have been hired in the Angolan capital, Luanda, to bolster the education system of the province, the local Education director, Philomene Carlos, said Friday.

The newly hired teachers took part in the public tender for the education sector, held on 26 September, which had 47,627 applicants, with 25,074 applications approved for the exams.

Philomene Carlos said that 728 teachers will be assigned to primary education, while some 127 will be joining the secondary education system.

"Despite the high number of positive results, the competition was based on the available salary fund. Therefore, Luanda province will receive 855 teachers who will be distributed to the nine municipalities," the director said.

According to the official, at least 511 candidates with disabilities took part in the tender, with some 47 receiving positive marks, while and 19 have been admitted, underlining that the overall number of teachers hired remains insufficient for Luanda's needs.EVC/OHA/TED/AMP