Egyptian Red Crescent Set Up Refugee Relief Camp in Gaza's Khan Younis

The Egyptian Red Crescent established, in cooperation with the Palestinian Red Crescent, a relief camp for displaced Palestinian refugees in Khan Younis.

The camp was established on over 100 feddans in Gaza in Khan Younis.

The Egyptian Red Crescent shared photos and videos showing the progress made in setting up the first stage of the camp.

According to Al-Qahera News Channel, the Egyptian relief camp in Khan Younis includes the setting of 1,050 tents accommodating 5,000 refugees and displaced people.

Establishing the camp constitutes one of many facets of the Egyptian government's efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of millions of Palestinians, and accommodate thousands of displaced people from the northern Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian officials, nearly 1.9 million Palestinians were forcibly displaced from north to south Gaza, particularly to Khan Younis and Rafah.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza on 7 October, Egypt has spearheaded efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, despite constant Israeli aggression and bombardment.

