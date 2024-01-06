Kenyan Student Association Endorses Housing Levy for Improved University Accommodation, Job Opportunities

Nairobi — The Kenya University Students Association Organization (KUSO) has voiced support for the housing levy, emphasizing its potential to provide dignified accommodation and employment opportunities to university students.

KUSO President Antony Manayara said the Affordable Housing Program is a welcome move due its commitment to deliver 70,000 houses to students nationwide as a beacon of hope for those who currently endure less than-ideal living conditions while pursuing their studies.

"While not every Kenyan may secure a home, our mission ensures that their offspring will thrive in affordable, secure, and dignified accommodations within our educational institutions," he said in a statement.

Manayara cited the harsh living conditions faced by many university students, particularly in slum areas, where they are exposed to various security risks, including assault, rape, violence, and theft.

"Let's address a glaring truth we've long chosen to ignore--the dismal living conditions that students endure while pursuing education. A mere 16% find refuge within school-provided accommodations, leaving the majority to contend with slum-dwellings or expensive private developments," he said.

He also emphasized that supporting the Affordable Housing Levy is not a capitulation to government demands, but a commitment to securing Kenya's future.

"Our endorsement of the Affordable Housing Levy is not an act of submission to the government's requests; it is a solemn pledge to safeguard the future of Kenya," he affirmed.

President William Ruto has been engaged in a dispute with the judiciary, openly challenging court orders that impede his flagship policies and accusing judges of corruption.

On Tuesday, Ruto claimed that certain unnamed judges were collaborating with the opposition to obstruct vital government projects, including the housing fund and universal healthcare initiatives.

"It is inconceivable that we should respect the judiciary while a few individuals who benefit from corruption are using corrupt judicial officials to hinder our development projects," Ruto said vowing to disregard court orders.

The government faced a major setback in November when a High Court in Nairobi deemed the housing levy introduced by Ruto unconstitutional. According to the judges, the plan to increase taxes to fund affordable housing was both unconstitutional and discriminatory, a decision that drew criticism from the executive branch.

"We are a democracy, and we respect and will safeguard the judiciary's independence. However, we will not tolerate judicial tyranny and impunity," Ruto asserted on Tuesday, eliciting strong reactions from Kenyan citizens and the judicial community.

This marked the second instance in three days where Ruto publicly commented on judicial decisions. In a national address at the close of 2023, he criticized the judiciary for making decisions that he perceived as going against state policies at the expense of the public interest.