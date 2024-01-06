Namibia: Sulphur Bloom Causes Marine Life Wash-Out Along Central Coast

5 January 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

The shores of Dolphin Beach and Long Beach near Walvis Bay were a hub of activity on Friday morning as hundreds of locals were seen gathering dead fish scattered across the sand.

The presence of fish on the beaches is believed to have been caused by a sulphur eruption in the ocean.

The community quickly filled bags and buckets with the small fish that washed up.

"It's a new year with new blessings," said one excited person.

Not only fish, but also sharks, eels, crabs and crayfish were washed out.

Efforts to reach the fisheries ministry, the Fisheries Observer Agency and the Namibia Dolphin Project for comments were fruitless.

In the past, the fisheries ministry would issue a press release about the occurrence, explaining that it could be an algae bloom that depletes the water of oxygen, causing the creatures to flee - if not deeper into the sea, then onto the shore.

The ministry would also warn the public to avoid consuming the washed-up marine life due to possible toxins as a result of the bloom. Many people, however, have argued that the "free food from the sea" did not cause them harm in the past.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.