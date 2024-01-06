South Africa: Bafana in High Spirits As the Team Assembles for Afcon 2023

5 January 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

The Bafana Bafana players and team personnel joined the camp and then travelled to Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape, on Friday (5 January 2024) in preparation of the continental tournament to be held in Côte d'Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

Coach Hugo Broos named his final 23-man squad in late December and the wine lands - at the University of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape - will now be the venue for the start of the preparations ahead of the event.

"I am happy that all the players are present with three (Jaden Adams, Oswin Appollis and Mihlali Mayambela) joining us in Cape Town, and we will then have a full squad. I'm confident in my team, the upbeat spirit among them and the big smiles presented on arrival in camp is encouraging," the Bafana Bafana coach said.

"If this is anything to go by, it is the start of what is going to be a successful campaign. But we have hard work ahead of us, there is no doubt about that."

The team will be based in Stellenbosch from 5-9 January 2024. They will travel back to Johannesburg on the morning of 10 January to play a friendly match against Lesotho behind closed doors at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. They will then head to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, on 11 January and finally settle at their base camp in Korhogo on 12 January 2024 ahead of the start of the tournament on the following day.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.