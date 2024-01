At least 11 miners are feared dead after they were today trapped at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga, Manicaland Province.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said they were still waiting for full information from the province.

"The ZRP is waiting for full information from Officer Commanding Manicaland province on the alleged eleven miners trapped at Redwing Mine, Penhalonga.

"More details will be availed in due course," he said.