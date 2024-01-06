Ethiopia: Brics Membership Pivotal to Strengthen Ethiopia's Int'l Relations, Economy

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's joining of the BRICS is instrumental to help the country strengthen its international relations and economic development efforts, Hawassa University scholars said.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization established by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

And this year, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have also been officially joined this giant global bloc.

The scholars stated that the objective of this group is very important in creating genuine multilateralism and shared development.

Ethiopia would secure multifaceted benefits from the BRICS in terms of politics, economic development and international relations, the scholars remarked.

According to them, Ethiopia's economic development, productive human resources and other capabilities make it the ideal candidate to join the BRICS.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Director of Continuing and Distance Education and Instructor at Hawassa University, Legese Gudura said that the BRICS is a great opportunity to create balance of power in the global politics and economic spheres.

He also explained that the BRICS is an important framework for developing countries like Africa to meet their needs.

BRICS member countries have been supporting Ethiopia in different ways, the director said, adding that Ethiopia's membership of the bloc will further elevate this cooperation to a higher level.

Dean of Business and Economics and Researcher at the university, Wegane Markos, said Ethiopia's joining of the BRICS has multifaceted economic and political importance.

He explained that this is a great diplomatic success for the country, adding that it will provide an option to ease the lack of finance to carry out its development activities.

Wegane stated that the opportunity obtained should bring about a change in the country's national interests, stressing the need for higher educational institutions and scholars to provide support for the government in order to help it participate actively in the overall activities of the bloc.

Director of Research and Technology Transfer of Technology Institute at Hawassa University Gebrekstos Nouriye on his part said the BRICS is necessary to carry out research works that can be used as resources for policy makers and to create awareness among the people so that the opportunities found as a country can bring multifaceted benefits.