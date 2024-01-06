Zimbabwe: 5 Killed in Magunje Bus, Truck Collision

4 January 2024
The Herald (Harare)

FIVE people have died, while 10 others were injured in a road traffic accident after a CAG bus collided with a Mazda truck along the Karoi -Binga Road near Magunje this Thursday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi who confirmed the incident, said the CAG bus was travelling towards Magunje when the accident occurred.

"The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident which occurred at the Karoi-Binga Road junction when a CAG bus which was travelling towards Magunje had a head-on collision with a pick-up truck and in the process five people died, 10 were injured," he said.

All the deceased were travelling in the Mazda truck.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi added that investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident are underway. - ZBC

