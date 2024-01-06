Ethiopia Never Attempts to Trample On Interests of Other Countries to Develop, Says MP

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has never attempted to trample on the interests of other countries and develop at their expense, House of People's Representative Mohammed Al-Arousi pointed out today.

Accordingly, the recent agreement concluded between Ethiopia and Somaliland was open and does not violate the law and custom of the countries.

The MP stressed that the country, in its endeavor to attain development, has always been taking into account the concerns of neighboring countries and seek regional integration through negotiations that benefit the peoples of the region.

All must therefore deal with this issue with wisdom and impartiality by revealing the facts and the truth.

According to the MP, the concern of neighboring countries was taken into consideration and weighed against the need for sea port, which is an existential issue for Ethiopia with 120 million population.

Multiple access to the sea is a regional and economic opportunity for Ethiopia, he pointed out, adding that the country can contribute to peace, just as it has been contributing for many years in Africa.

It will inevitably be a force that maintains the security, safety and stability of ports as well as international seas and corridors, Mohammed noted.

However, the MP cautioned that even if the relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia is historical and the decision makers have both appreciation and understanding of the issue, there are spoilers which try to harm Ethiopia.

They are doing this not out of love for Somalia, but out of hatred for Ethiopia that is focused on development, he underscored.

The international community must, therefore, understand Ethiopia's aspiration for development and regional integration, and welcome the agreement.

The move should not be viewed as targeting anyone's economy or the sovereignty of countries, he underscored, urging countries to cooperate in this issue by rejecting the spoilers that are trying to drag the region into war and instability.

Mohammed further recalled that Ethiopia has been one of the few countries that maintained peace in the region and beyond.

Neighboring countries must take this into account and understand Ethiopia's concerns as the country is not targeting anyone, but seeking to achieve regional and diplomatic balance and peace.

While there has never been objection to military bases in the region and not considered as violation of sovereignty, blocking Ethiopia's endeavor for development is irrational and illegal, the MP noted.

He said that there is a misunderstanding of the Ethiopian position in order to impose pressure on the country, and stressed that everyone must direct force against the common enemy that is working to destabilize the continent and bring it into wars and conflicts under many names.

Mohammed finally urged Ethiopia and Somaliland to continue strengthening diplomacy, contain opponents, achieve the ultimate goal of their peoples, and be a force that unites the countries and does not divide them.