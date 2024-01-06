Ethiopia: Diaspora Homecoming Aims to Connect Ethiopians With Their Origins, Involve in Nat'l Affairs

Addis Ababa, — The ongoing Second-Generation Ethiopians Homecoming heeding Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's call is aimed at making the diaspora engage in the affairs of the country by knowing the country and being connected to its identity, according to the Ethiopian Diaspora Service.

The premier invited the second-generation diaspora to come to their origin in three rounds from 30th December 2023 to the end of September 2024 under the theme "Back to your origins."

The Diasporas from across the globe are arriving in Addis Ababa as part of the first-round homecoming organized under the motto "Connect to Your Culture."

The Ethiopian Diaspora Service stated that the call which is an extension of the previous calls aims to bridge the gap between generations, fostering knowledge, identity, and active participation of the second generation Ethiopians in the country's affairs.

Ethiopian Diaspora Service Diaspora Community Development Acting Director, Nabyu Solomon reminded homecoming call made by the premier in 2022 for million Ethiopians, Ethiopian origins, and friends of Ethiopia to come to Ethiopia to celebrate Gena (Ethiopian Christmas) and Eid to Eid homecoming.

Following the success of those invitations, where many responded to visit their country, this homecoming invitation was extended to the second-generation Ethiopians with a view to connect them with their roots and contribute to the nation's development.

A nation is built by generations, emphasized Nabyu, adding this call is an opportunity to learn from our forefathers and embrace our legacy.

The aim of this call is to strengthen the bond with the country and its people by knowing the history and culture of the generation of Ethiopians and to make them participate in the affairs of their country, he stated.

To realize the premier's call, a national committee is in place and this home coming initiative has been divided into three phases with a series of different events scheduled to be overseen by sub-committees.

Each phase promises a unique tapestry of events designed to foster meaningful connections and celebrate shared heritage and programs have been prepared to enable the second generation diasporas to know and remember their culture.

Accordingly, the first phase dubbed "Connect to Your Multi-Cultural Roots" will last from December 30, 2023 to January 29, 2024 with various events, including Ethiopia Week, Ethiopian Voices, visits, conferences and public lectures.

The second phase designated "Connect to Your Historical Origin" will last from February 28, up to April 8, 2024 coinciding with the African Union Assembly and will include events related to the Victory of Adwa.

This event aims to enable members of the diaspora to learn about their history, culture, language and religion, he noted.

The third phase, "Leave Your Legacy and Save Your Holiday", will last from June 17, 2024 to September 30, 2024 and will include volunteer legacy events.

The main goal of this round is to teach children, plant saplings, and undertake other extensive volunteer activities to make them leave their legacy in their country, Nebyu pointed out.

According to him, there will be various travel programs, visiting tourist sites, networking platforms where the second generation diaspora can share their knowledge and experience with Ethiopians.

The members of the second generation diaspora have been called upon to come back home and get to know Ethiopia and work for the development of their country.

This homecoming is not just a visit; it's a promise to reconnect, contribute, and shape the future of Ethiopia.