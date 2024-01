Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shared food items with 225 low income staff members of the Office of the Prime Minister today.

On the occasion of the upcoming holiday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shared food items with 225 low income staff members and also with orphaned children the Office of the Prime Minister is helping to raise, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

The 2024 Ethiopian Christmas will be celebrated in the coming Sunday.