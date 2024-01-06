Kenya: El Nino Floods Led to 174 Deaths With Agriculture Sector Losing Sh16bn

Nairobi — The wake of the El Niño floods tragically led to the loss of 174 lives, including 133 adults and 41 children with the government ramping up efforts to reduce the number of displaced households.

There has been a significant decrease in the number of displaced households from the initial 170 camps hosting 109,179 to 15,208 across 79 camps.

This comes even as the agricultural sector has received a beating due to the El Nino floods with an estimated damage cost of Sh.16.26 billion. Livestock losses totaled 6,706 animals and crop devastation affected around 84,568 acres.

This has had a substantial impact on several Counties, including Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Homabay, and Kitui, posing a serious threat to food security.

"The Hunger Safety Net Programme and organizations such as, the World Food Programme, Plan International, World Vision, and Arid Lands Development Focus Kenya have been instrumental in implementing cash transfer programs, benefiting 9,858 affected households," the statement read.

The State Department of Special Programmes has successfully distributed over 4,604.6 Metric Tonnes of food items in rice, beans, fortified flour and corned beef to affected Counties.

Complementing this, the Ministry of Health has dispatched 257 Metric Tonnes of assorted supplies and products to affected areas.

"The establishment of a robust ground and aerial distribution network, facilitated by the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross Society, and World Food Programme, has been a vital step in ensuring that aid reaches even the most remote and inaccessible areas," the statement read.

In the ongoing relief and recovery efforts, the repairs of 7,878 affected schools have been instituted to pave the way for their reopening.

Road repair efforts are ongoing, with notable progress on the Gamba - Witu road in Tana River County and Kona Punda - Mororo in Garissa County.

As the country transition from the El Niño rains, the Kenya Meteorological Department has released an extended forecast indicating predominantly sunny and dry conditions across most of the Country until at least the end of January 2024.

However, specific regions including the Lake Victoria basin, Southern Rift Valley, South-Eastern lowlands, Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and South Coast region are expected to experience sporadic rainfall.

"We remain committed to providing necessary assistance and support to all affected regions and urge the public to stay informed and prepared for the changing weather conditions," the statement read.