Angolan President Appoints New Army Chief of Staff

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Thursday appointed Lieutenant General Dinis Segunda Lucama as new Chief of Staff of the Angolan Army, according to a Presidential Decree.

The Angolan Head of State appointed dozens of commissioners of the National Police and the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) and generals and admirals of the Army and instructed the retirement of few commissioners of the National Police, among other acts linked to military careers.

Among those appointed was Lieutenant Generals António José Neto, commander of the Northern Military Region, and Remígio do Espírito Santo, commander of the Southeastern Military Region.

Several officers have been appointed as commissioners of the SIC, in particular criminal investigation commissioners José Carlos de Barros Gomes, director of identification and registration of the SIC, of the Ministry of the Interior, Rufino Mário Zangui (director of the fight against drug trafficking) and Armando Domingos Capapa Agostinho, director of the fight against financial and tax fraud offences.

In another decree the president instructed the retirement of the criminal investigation deputy commissioner Maria Helena dos Santos, as well as chief commissioners António Maria Sita, Elizabeth Maria Ramos Franque, António Vicente Gimbe, Alfredo Quintino Lourenço, Eduardo Fernando Cerqueira and Mário Augusto de Oliveira Santos.

The president appointed commissioners David da Silva Cabaça, to the post of commander of the Personal Security Police and Protocol Entities, Mateus André (Interior Ministry delegate and provincial commander of the National Police in Lunda-Sul).

José Fernandes (Interior Ministry delegate and provincial commander of the National Police in Cuanza-Norte), Adulcínio Isaac Sandolina da Silva Lutucuta (director of the Interior Ministry's Integrated Public Security Centre).

According to the decrees, the Head of State carried out the acts under the terms of the Constitution supported by the Law on the Ranks and Badges of the National Police and the Law on National Defense and the Armed Forces, after hearing the National Security Council.VC/AMP