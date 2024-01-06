Mozambique: Two Dead in Terrorist Attack in Mocimboa DA Praia

Maputo — Armed men, believed to be islamist terrorists, attacked the village of Ntotwe, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, on Wednesday, killing two people, reports Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique'.

Local sources, cited by the paper, say the attackers destroyed shops and houses, and some of the local residents fled to the town of Mocimboa da Praia, some 20 kilometres away.

"It's true. Ntotwe village was attacked', said one survivor, Paula Simao. "We don't know whether they were terrorists, but we suspect they were. Two people died, and they also burnt down stalls and houses, and stole a lot of property'.

The paper's sources said that a nearby unit of Rwandan soldiers delayed in reacting to the attack. By the time the Rwandans arrived, the village had been left in ruins.

Terrorists also attacked the islands of Nhonge and Ilo in the south of Mocimboa da Praia district, on Monday and Tuesday, about 30 kilometres from Mocimboa town.

The attackers, numbering about 50, forced the islanders to sell them food, which they then took by boats stolen from fishermen towards the Messalo river, where it is believed they have set up a camp.

There was a further attack on Thursday, against the small town of Chai, in Macomia district. Frightened residents of Chai rook refuge in the bush throughout the night.

A week earlier, on 29 December, terrorists attacked Litamanda village, three kilometres from Chai. Here they stole food and alcoholic drinks, but did not kill any of the villagers.