Angola: Presidential Military Aides Upgraded

Luanda — The Minister of State and head of the Military Affairs Office of the President of the Republic, Francisco Furtado, on Thursday in Luanda chaired the act of conferring new ranks on five military staff, namely four lieutenant-generals and one brigadier, recently promoted by the Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces.

Among the general officers promoted, assigned to the Military Affairs Office staff of the President of the Republic, it is included the commander of the Presidential Defence Unit (UDP), Lieutenant-General Mário Neto.

In the same ceremony, which took place at the Press Centre of the Presidency of the Republic (CIPRA), the new office director of the deputy head of the Military Affairs Office, Brigadier João Resende Miguel.

On the occasion, General Francisco Furtado urged the recipients of new ranks to be fully aware that their responsibilities increase with this act of graduation.

"In carrying out your duties, throughout your career, you have had paths that have helped you reach this level and we hope that, with these new responsibilities, you will continue to engage yourselves and do your best to pursue your missions and successfully fulfil the responsibilities assigned to you", he highlighted.

Francisco Furtado also appealed to the promoted general officers for a spirit of dedication and collaboration with the various sectors.

"Discipline and cohesion must characterize our institution and, indeed that you may be imbued with the responsibilities that have been fulfilled so far", he stressed.

He predicted that other staff at the institution will, in the future, also be awarded degrees or promotions.

On the other hand, the UDP commander, Lieutenant-General Mário Neto, said he was always available to serve the Fatherland with zeal.

"We have complied with determination, patriotic spirit and loyalty, with the hope that the country will be permanently stable", he stressed.

The Military Office of the President of the Republic is an auxiliary body of the President of the Republic with the mission of providing assistance, advice and direct and immediate technical support to the President of the Republic in the performance of his functions, especially in matters of national security and in guaranteeing the presidential security and defence.

Among other duties, it is the responsibility of the Minister of State and head of the Military House of the President of the Republic to assist the President of the Republic in matters of national security.

DC/VIC/CF/jmc