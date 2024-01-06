Rwanda: Food and Drug Authority Recalls Kenyan Medicine On Local Market

The Rwanda Food and Drug Authority (Rwanda FDA) has issued a recall for antifungal tablets produced in Kenya over safety concerns.

The development, Rwanda FDA said, comes after notifying the Kenyan manufacturer about discoloration in the tablets. Four bulk batches of pink Fluconazole 200mg tablets, imported into Rwanda, exhibited white discoloration shortly after their shelf life began.

As a result, the agency directed importers to return all batches of 200mg Fluconazole tablets manufactured by Universal Corporation, a Kenyan company.

Retailers and health facilities are also instructed to cease distribution and return the affected drugs, according to a statement signed by Rwanda FDA Director General, Emile Bienvenue.

According to the statement, some of the discoloured tablets had already entered the Rwandan market. Health officials in Rwanda are launching an investigation to determine whether these drugs have had any adverse effects on consumers.

Kenyan authorities are yet to announce whether the antifungal drug, commonly used to treat fungal or yeast infections, will also be recalled from the local market.