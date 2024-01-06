South Africa: President Meets With RSF Leader to Discuss Developments On Peace in Sudan

5 January 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Dagalo of the Republic of Sudan, at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Pretoria.

"The President welcomed the briefing from General Dagalo and commended the central role of the African Union and IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development], under the chairship of Djibouti, in mediating between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and participation of the people of Sudan and civil society in finding a lasting solution to the security and political challenges," the Presidency said on Thursday.

The President expressed South Africa's support for the imminent face-to-face dialogue between General Dagalo and General Burhan.

He also reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire, and the dialogue towards permanent cessation of hostilities.

