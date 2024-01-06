South Africa: Tourism Department Thanks Local Travellers

The Department of Tourism has thanked South Africans who have supported local establishments and boosted the tourism sector during the recent holiday period.

With the decrease in the fuel price that came into effect on 3 January 2024, the department has encouraged citizens to take a last-minute January break to mentally prepare for the year, while reducing stress and supporting physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

"Our country has a wealth of diverse tourism and cultural offerings nestled in our small dorpies, townships and villages. This part of the domestic market is the backbone of the tourism sector, playing a crucial role in addressing the holiday and leisure needs of our visitors, while creating much needed employment for our citizenry," department spokesperson Tasneem Carrim said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, motorists welcomed a decrease in the price of petrol, with 93 (ULP & LRP) decreasing by 62 cents a litre, while the price of 95 (ULP & LRP) decreased by 76 cents a litre. The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy attributed the adjustment of fuel prices to current local and international factors.

The price of diesel (0.005% sulphur) came down by 126.32 cents a litre and the price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) decreased by 93 cents per litre, and the Single Maximum National Retail Price (SMNRP) for illuminating paraffin came down by R1.24 per litre.

"We encourage everyone to take some time now to explore the fun and diverse tourism offerings across the country. Whether it is a Sho't Left to a quaint picnic park, nature reserve or heritage attraction, the decrease in the fuel price will facilitate ease of access to our attractions and contribute to growing tourism communities," Carrim said.