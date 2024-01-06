South Africa: Two Arrested in Missing Sibongile Portia Ngwana Case

Two men have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sibongile Portia Ngwana who was reported missing by her family at the Mangaung Police Station on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.

"Information led to the arrest of two African males aged 27 and 33 on Thursday, 04 January 2024. They were confirmed to be foreign nationals. Further investigation led to the discovery of remains on an open veld near M10 Road," said the police in a statement.

"The remains were confirmed by an expert who also visited the scene to be the remains of a human being; nevertheless forensic tests still need to be done to ascertain the identity if its indeed the remains of the reported missing Sibongile Ngwana," said the police.

Free State Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said: "We are pleased with the progress made by the multi-disciplinary team charged with these investigations. We appeal to our communities and next of kin to be patient and allow formal tests to be conducted before we presume the identity of these human remains."

The police said further investigations are continuing and more arrests are expected.

The two suspects are meanwhile detained and will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court soon.