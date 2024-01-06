Kenya: Nairobi Socialite Starlet Wahu Murdered in South B Airbnb, Suspect Arrested

Nairobi — A popular socialite in Nairobi, Starlet Wahu Mwangi has been found murdered in an Airbnb.

Wahu's body was discovered in the Airbnb where she had checked in with a man believed to be her boyfriend.

The chilling events unfolded on January 3 when Wahu and her suspected murderer were seen entering the Airbnb.

A postmortem examination conducted on Wahu's lifeless body on Friday revealed horrifying details.

She had been strangled, and a deep-cut wound on her thigh had severed a vein, leading to a substantial loss of blood that ultimately claimed her life.

Suspicion surrounding the incident arose when a security guard at the apartment complex noticed the suspected murderer leaving the premises the following day. The man was wearing bloodied clothing and appeared injured in the leg, a stark contrast to his entrance with Wahu just hours earlier.

The security guard later alerted the property owner, who rushed to the scene and accessed the house using a spare key.

They stumbled upon Wahu's naked and lifeless body in the sitting room, with signs of a struggle evident throughout the room.

They informed police officers who recovered a knife, two HIV test kits, and one used condom at the scene. The postmortem report later revealed that Wahu had bled to death due to the severe leg wound.

The suspect, who had fled the scene, was eventually located and apprehended at a city hospital, where he was seeking medical attention for injuries sustained during the altercation with Wahu. He claimed that the deceased had attacked him, leading to a fight that tragically turned fatal.

The investigation into the motive behind this horrific murder is ongoing, as authorities seek to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has provided a glimpse into the final moments of Wahu's life, capturing her with the suspected murderer as they checked into the apartment. The two appeared to be in good spirits, engaged in conversation before heading to their rented room for the night.