Angola: Rain Causes Bridge Over Ngola River to Collapse

Malanje — The metal bridge over the Ngola River, in the commune of Ngola Luije, municipality of Malanje, collapsed today, Friday, as a result of the rain that fell in the last 48 hours in the region, cutting the connection with the city.

ANGOP learnt today that the floods caused the river's flow to increase, causing it to overflow the riverbank.

Faced with this situation, the people built a temporary passage with tree trunks for pedestrians to cross, while the situation prevails and call for government intervention.

Meanwhile, a team from the Provincial Civil Protection and Fire Service carried out a risk assessment visit at the site.

According to the Civil Protection spokesperson, Júlia da Conceição, it was found that the palliative measure adopted by the population puts their lives at risk, which is why it is not advisable to walk over the logs as they are slippery.NC/PBC/DOJ