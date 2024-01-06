Zimbabwe: 30-Day Ultimatum for Uncollected Vehicles

Harare City Council has issued a 30-day ultimatum to owners of vehicles and goods impounded over 10 years ago, saying they risk losing their properties or goods if they fail to claim them.

A notice issued by the City of Harare holds 142 cars, for everything from driving without licence to illegal parking. Among those vehicles, some have been there from 2013- 2024.

There are also about 35 types of goods including dolls, doors, vases among others.

Harare City Council town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said owners of vehicles and goods held at their stores should come pay fine to avoid loosing their belongings.

"An impounded vehicle will be paying a fine of $67 per day" he said.

Eng Chisango said he thinks owners were failing to collect cars and goods due the amount of money which has been accumulating everyday.

According to the Laws of 2005 as amended, it says if the impounded vehicle is not claimed by the owner within 30 days from publication of notice they will be sold.

Last year, the local authority issued the same circular of owners of vehicles violating traffic laws and failing to pay fines and charges to get them back.

Toyota, Nissan, Mercedes Benz and Land Rovers are among vehicles on the municipal list.

Municipal traffic police have of late been cracking down hard on illegally parked cars and those spotted picking passengers at undesignated pick-up points.

Most impounded or towed away cars are quickly reclaimed by their owners, but there is a growing list of those that seem to have been abandoned.