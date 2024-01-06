Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Appoints Health Service Commission

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has, in terms of the Health Service Act, approved the appointment of the Health Service Commission members.

The HSC is expected to improve the country's health delivery system.

Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Willard Manungo on Friday announced the appointment.

Vincent Hungwe was appointed the Commission's chairperson and will be deputised by Abigail Rugare Kangwende.

Hungwe, the current Civil Service Commission (CSC) was appointed in terms of Section 5 (1) (a) of the Health Service Act which provides that the CSC chairperson will be the HSC chairperson.

Hungwe has also chaired various Service Commissions before, while his deputy Kangwende is a qualified medical doctor and former president of the Zimbabwe Medical Association.

Commissioners of the Health Service include; Brigadier General (Rtd) Gerald Gwinji, a former permanent secretary in the Health and Home Affairs ministries respectively.

Gwinji is a medical doctor with over 35 years of experience. He once served as a Health Director General in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

Edward Makondo, a Registered General and Mental Health Nurse with experience in nursing, clinical, teaching and administrative areas.

Makondo holds a Diploma in Nursing Education, Bachelor's and Master's degree in Adult Education and a Doctorate in Literature and Philosophy.

Engelbert Mbengwa, a seasoned Human Resources practitioner has worked in government for over 30 years and was once an Undersecretary responsible for Human Resources in the Health and Child Care ministry.

He has served as an Executive director of the Health Services Board (HSB) and then as acting secretary of the Health Services Commission since its formation in January 2023.

Mbengwa holds an Honours degree in Sociology from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ), and a MSc in Strategic Management for International Public Health from Emory University.

Josephine Mwakutuya has over 30 years in the Health workforce.

Mwakutuya served as Registrar at the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ).

A former World Health Organisation employee, she holds a Diploma in Law, a bachelor's Degree in Management and Human Resources and a Master's in Business Administration.

Mercy Sibongile Gwaunza is a seasoned Legal Practitioner with over 20 years of experience in Labour Law, Civil Litigation, Commercial law, Arbitration and Conveyancing.

She served as an Arbitrator with the Commercial Arbitration Centre and also served as a member of the HSB from 2018 to December 2022.