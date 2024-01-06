Morocco Logs 130 New Covid-19 Cases Over Past Week

Rabat — Some 130 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Morocco during the last week, the Health and Social Protection ministry said on Friday.

The number of people vaccinated for the first time reached 24,924,471, those who received two doses 23,426,413, while 6,887,830 people received three injections of the vaccine and 61,351 received the booster dose, the ministry pointed out in its weekly note on the epidemiological situation (December 30-January 5).

The new weekly tally brings the overall number of contaminations since the first case on March 2, 2020 to 1,278,399, with a weekly positivity rate of 5.7%.

The new cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (39), Grand Casablanca-Settat (27), Fez-Meknes (24), Souss-Massa (17), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (9), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (6), Daraâ-Tafilalet (6) and Marrakech-Safi (02).

The overall number of deaths rises to 16,300 (overall case fatality 1.3%), while active cases number 187.