Rwanda: Govt Ready to Provide Effective Response in Case of Disasters - Official

The government is ready to provide effective disaster response to save lives, and offer relief to people in need, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), Philippe Habinshuti, told The New Times on January 5.

This follows Rwanda Meteorology Agency's weather forecast that rainfall levels ranging from 30 to 250 millimetres expected in January, could lead to flooding in certain areas of the country.

Asked how and to what extent MINEMA is ready to respond in case disasters such as floods, Habinshuti replied that the Ministry in partnership with other concerned government and non-government organisations, developed plans and protocols for various types of disasters.

These plans outline roles and responsibilities, as well as coordination mechanisms, he pointed out.

"Districts have active command posts that monitor and report disaster risk status on a daily basis. Shared accurate information helps decide on effective decisions, including evacuation and other preparedness measures," he said.

"We have equipped strategic stores with pre-positioned supplies to enhance swift and immediate response and the provision of relief to people that can be hosted in evacuation centers identified across the country," he observed.

On budget allocation to disaster response, Habinshuti said "we use a comprehensive approach to disaster management, integrating various resources and mechanisms to address the needs of affected communities promptly."

While there might not be a predetermined financial budget in figures, Rwanda places a high priority on disaster preparedness, response, and recovery, he indicated.

"In the event of a disaster, the government uses existing financial mechanisms, partnerships, and resources to mobilise the necessary support. This approach allows for flexibility in adapting to the circumstances of each disaster and tailoring the response to meet the specific needs of affected households," he said.

Regarding delays in the establishment of a Disaster Response Fund in Rwanda, given that over eight years have elapsed since the law providing for its creation was enacted (in 2015), Habinshuti said MINEMA was closely working with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and other stakeholders to come up with a broader National Disaster Risk Financing Strategy.

The strategy is expected to bring appropriate financial instruments that will help central and local government institutions to better build disaster risk resilience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The response fund could be one of those instruments but was found to not be sufficient in addressing existing challenges related to disaster risk management," he said.

On June 30, 2023, Rwanda announced it was undertaking a project worth Rwf494 billion to mitigate devastating floods triggered by volcanic activity.

With the scheme, the government aims to bolster its efforts in safeguarding residents and protecting properties from destructive disasters, according to officials.

Floods have consistently ranked among lethal and destructive disasters in Rwanda, as indicated by data shared by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente to parliamentarians on June 30, 2023.

The data showed that between 2017 and May 2023, floods claimed the lives of 1,289 individuals, while 2,114 others sustained injuries across the country, in addition to other damages incurred.

In November 2023, Rwanda joined 10 regional countries to install sensor-equipped water level monitoring stations on rivers and lakes, intending to ensure early warning, build flood-resilient infrastructure, and plan efficient use of shared water resources in the Nile River Basin.