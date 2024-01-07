Sudan: At Least 11 Dead as Airstrikes on Sudan Capital and Wad Madani Continue

Khartoum / Wad Madani — The Sudanese air force continue to attack sites of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and Wad Madani in the past few days. Various neighbourhoods of greater Khartoum were hit by barrel bombs targeting RSF sites yesterday. In Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, at least 11 people were killed as a result of aerial bombardments on Friday.

Several areas of Khartoum state witnessed intense air strikes yesterday. "Warplanes and drones flew over Khartoum, in particular in the eastern and southern parts of the city, dropping a number of barrel bombs," residents reported.

The RSF used "ground missiles and mortars" in the vicinity of the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) in the centre of the city, and the Signal Corps in Khartoum North, they said.

The neighbourhoods of old Omdurman witnessed an exchange of artillery shelling by both sides on Friday. The clashes continued until Saturday morning.

'Intermittently'

The resistance committees of Wad Madani, reported yesterday that at least 11 people, including six minors, were killed by bombs in the El Dabbagha neighbourhood on Friday.

"It is difficult in reaching the location of the casualties due to the complex security situation in El Dabbagha, El Riyadh, El Gadisiya, and the Hantoub neighbourhoods," they stated.

The air force intermittently bombed the capital of El Gezira and its surrounding areas since the RSF took control of the city on December 18.

Since the war between the RSF and SAF broke out on April 15 last year, more than 12,000 people have been killed, and approximately 7.2 million people were displaced from their homes, half of whom are children, since making it the largest internal displacement crisis globally.