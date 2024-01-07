Malawi: Cholera Menaces as Ministry of Health Requires Over U.S.$5 Million to Fight It

Ministry of Health through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and Cholera (PTF) said it has a deficit of over $5.9million from $18.2million required to implement cholera activities from November 2023 to October 2024.

Co-Chairperson of the task force team also Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda made the remarks during a press conference in Lilongwe to update the nation on status of cholera that $12.2m is available from the total amount.

She said the ministry developed a Cholera Preparedness and Response Plan to guide cholera activities.

"This plan provides a health sector framework for operational planning and budgeting," adding that it assists with coordination of support for national and international, partners and donor agencies.

Chiponda said Malawi is committed to the global goal of ending cholera by 2030.

Meanwhile reports indicate that 47 cases of cholera with two deaths have been reported in the country since December, 2023 to January, 2024.