Rwanda: Police Denies Affiliation With American National Jonathan Scott

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Sunday, January 7 denied any connection with Jonathan Scott, who claimed to be a 'foreign agent' working with them on cybersecurity matters, following his registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) with the U.S. Department of Justice on December 27, 2023.

RNP HAS NOT HIRED JONATHAN SCOTThttps://t.co/zWVDJOQBih pic.twitter.com/WHo4BNwhup-- Rwanda National Police (@Rwandapolice) January 6, 2024

The FARA, a U.S. legislation, mandates public disclosure for individuals representing foreign interests. Those qualifying as 'foreign agents'--comprising individuals or entities engaged in domestic lobbying or advocacy on behalf of foreign governments, organizations, or persons ('foreign principals')--are obligated to register with the Department of Justice.

This registration entails divulging their relationship, activities, and pertinent financial compensation in adherence to the FARA requirements.

The registration listed an individual as a point of contact, purportedly employed by RNP, but the police force asserts that no such relationship exists.

"Rwanda National Police has no relationship whatsoever with Jonathan Scott, and the individual listed as the point of contact in the registration is not employed by RNP. Appropriate steps are being taken to ensure the withdrawal of this registration, which has no foundation," a statement from RNP revealed.

The Milad Group released a statement expressing their appreciation for the clarification provided by RNP. The acknowledgment emphasized that Jonathan Scott, the director of Milad Group, is neither a foreign agent nor associated with the RNP workforce.

We would like to thank Rwanda National Police @Rwandapolice for their acknowledgement. pic.twitter.com/SkDgbN4WRM-- Milad Group (@TheMiladGroup) January 7, 2024

"We are thankful for this gesture, which not only safeguards Mr. Scott's reputation but also reflects our shared values of integrity and transparency. Milad Group continues to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct and respect for international laws."

Milad Group is a think tank dedicated to empowering governments in addressing challenges, by delivering strategic solutions, fostering resilience, and driving sustainable progress. They equip decision-makers with valuable insights that shape policies and assist government entities in countering complex issues related to human rights.