Kenya: Raila Odinga Celebrates 79th Birthday With Cake-Cutting Ceremonies Centered on Tax Cuts

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga celebrated his 79th birthday Sunday by hosting children from eight children's homes in Malindi.

The event, held at the residence of former Mombasa Governor Hasan Joho, served as a prelude to similar cake-cutting ceremonies scheduled to take place at various locations across the country.

His part said the ceremonies symbolize a commitment to "cut the cost of living and make life bearable for Kenyans." All cake-cutting events were set for 3 pm.

Leaders such as Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua extended their birthday wishes to the former Prime Minister via social media.

Karua wrote, "Happy birthday kinara wangu Raila Odinga. May you have many happy returns to serve," while Musyoka expressed, "Happy Birthday Jakom. There are relatively few people like you who have dedicated their entire lives to the betterment of the country. I honor you. God bless you with abundant energy as well as a happy, healthy, and prosperous life."

ODM, the party led by Odinga since its formation in 2007, was among the first to offer their tributes, describing his life as a journey marked by excellence and success.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna conveyed his gratitude, saying, "Sisi ni wale tulibarikiwa tukakujua na ukatujua. Asante kwa yote unazidi kulifanyia taifa letu. Mungu akulinde na akupe maisha marefu" (We are the fortunate ones who got to know you, and you got to know us. Thank you for all you continue to do for our nation. May God protect you and grant you a long life).