Malawi: Chakwera Has Transformed Malawi in Few Years, Says Minister Chimwendo in Kasungu

Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda on Sunday said President Chakawera has managed to transform Malawi with the few years he has been in office.

Chimwendo said this at Dynamos Ground in the Area of Sub Traditional Authority Chinyama in the district during prize presentation exercise of the Kambauwa Wirima K10 Million Football League.

Chimwendo commended Member of Parliament for Kasungu North East Constituency Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima for initiating various projects which have benefitted people in the constituency.

He said people in the area are so lucky to have such a hard working Parliamentarian like Kambauwa.

"We have seen quite a lot of developments such as bridges and roads being paved everywhere. We've seen also a hospital being built. We believe this is what a Member of Parliament should be doing for the people, " he said

He then asked people in the area to support the President so that he is able to complete all the development projects such as M1 road which he said is so beneficial economically.

In an interview Wirima described the league as successful.

"We are going to continue with the league and am sure will increase the amount of money paid," she said.

Some of the key figures who came at the function include Malawi Congress Party Regional Chairperson Patrick Zebron Chilondola, Minister of Mining Monica Chang'anamuno, Minister of Lands Deus Gumba and many others.