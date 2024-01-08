Rwanda: Sudan's RSF Commander Hemedti Received By President of Rwanda

Kigali — Lt Gen Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, commander of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), arrived in the Rwandan capital Kigali on Friday, as part of an African tour that has taken him to Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, and South Africa.

In posts on X (formerly Twitter), after his arrival in Kigali, and reception by the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, Hemedti explains that his visit "aims to reflect the developments our country is witnessing in light of the ongoing war".

He considered that "Rwanda represents an honourable model that we, as Sudanese, can be guided by its experience in achieving security, stability, and sustaining peace. Emphasising the determination to end the war for the benefit of our people and rebuild our country on new, just foundations under true democratic rule."

Hemedti adds: "As Sudanese, we must learn from Rwanda. The war our country is experiencing today must be the last, and we should work toward creating a just and sustainable peace for ourselves and for the prosperity of our future generations. We must learn from the experiences of others, and draw with our own hands the landmarks along the path that will guide us to safety."

Earlier, Hemedti tweeted: "Today, I had the honour of meeting His Excellency the President of Rwanda as part of our meetings with leaders of sisterly and friendly countries. I discussed with His Excellency the exceptional conditions that Sudan is experiencing due to the war and the resulting negative ramifications that have exacerbated the suffering of our people."

Tour

Rwanda is Hemedti's latest destination as part of an African tour that has taken him to Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, and South Africa. As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, Sudan's Acting Foreign Affairs Minister Ali El Sadig announced that Sudan summoned the Kenyan ambassador to protest against the official reception for Hemedti, organised by the Kenyan government on Wednesday.