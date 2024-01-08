Angola: Road Repairs in Lunda-Sul's Priorities

Saurimo — The Government of Lunda-Sul will be focused, this economic year, on the rehabilitation of some access roads to the district, among other priorities, the provincial governor, Daniel Neto, reiterated in Saurimo.

Speaking to ANGOP, regarding the actions to be developed in 2024, the government official said that the priority will be the improvement of the Cacolo/Cucumbi and Xassengue, Muriege/Chiluange and Cassai-Sul sections, covering a length of more than 500 kilometers.

The Cacolo/Alto-Chicapa and Luma-Cassai and Gambo/Sombo sections, with more than 300 kilometers, will also be rehabilitated, as well as the National Road 230, towards Saurimo/Muconda and Luau.

Daniel Neto said that the rehabilitation of these roads will make it possible to change the economic and social life of the various localities where the roads are located, as it will improve the circulation of people and goods, as well as attract more investors and, in this way, boost the commercial exchanges.

On the other hand, the official said that the Government will continue the process of requalification and maintenance of towns and cities, in order to give greater dignity to city dwellers, having already started and completed some actions to requalify sidewalks and curbs.

The plan also includes the public lighting system, basic sanitation infrastructure and cleaning and beautification services for the city.

He added that the Government will continue with the project to seal the ravines in the four municipalities of the province, namely, Cacolo, Dala, Muconda and Saurimo.

Daniel Neto announced that in 2024 he will continue working with the Ministry of Construction to see the construction of the Dala industrial park materialize, as well as the streamlining of the financing process for national production.

He guaranteed that the year 2024 will be one of enormous challenges in the most varied sectors, such as economic and social, which will require unity, patriotism, tolerance and solidarity from all citizens to achieve the common good.