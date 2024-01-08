Angola: Sic/Moxico Presents Alleged Perpetrators of Four Homicides

Luena — A group of five citizens accused of four homicides in the province of Moxico was presented by the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) on Friday, in the city of Luena.

According to the spokesperson for SIC/Moxico, Elisiário dos Passos, one of the crimes occurred on the first day of the year, when the victim, who was accompanied by a 15-year-old friend, was fatally assaulted with a knife, allegedly for reasons of passion in the city of Luena.

In another case, according to Elisiário dos Passos, an elderly woman was the victim, who was killed, in her farm, allegedly by her workers with a bladed weapon, supposedly to seize the property of the deceased, in the commune of Lucusse.

In the other cases, the victims were elderly, killed by family members for alleged belief in witchcraft, in the municipalities of Cameia and Moxico (headquarters).

The SIC officer called on the citizens to avoid criminal acts, as well as encouraged them to report cases of illegality in the communities.

In addition to these cases, the SIC presented citizens detained for the crime of aggravated robbery and theft. TC/YD/DOJ