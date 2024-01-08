Ethiopian Christians Celebrating Birth of Jesus Christ Colorfully

7 January 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Christians across the nation are celebrating Christmas (Genna), the birth of Jesus Christ colorfully.

The Ethiopian Christmas, also called Genna, is celebrated on 7 January (Tahsas 29 in the Ethiopian calendar) as the day of Jesus' birth.

In connection with Christmas, religious fathers conveyed Christmas best wishes and messages to their faithful yesterday.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church Patriarch, His Holiness Abune Matias said Christmas is an emblem of peace to the faithful.

Similarly, His Grace Abune Berhaneyesus Sufafel, Cardinal of the Ethiopian Catholic Church on his part said that the birth of Christ is an indication of God's love to all humanity and creatures.

Secretary General of Council of Ethiopian Evangelical Churches, Rev. Dereje Jenberu on his part said that the faithful should give hands to those who are need of assistance.

Russia, Eritrea, Ukraine, Serbia, Egypt, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Macedonia and Maldova are some of the countries that celebrate Christmas on January 7 while most of the world that follows Gregorian calendar celebrates it on 25th of December.

