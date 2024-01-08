Angola: Iron Palace Opens 2024 Season With Tributes

5 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Musicians André Mingas, Teta Lando and Waldemar Bastos will be honoured posthumously this year as part of the Trajectory Project implemented by the Iron Palace.

The information was provided by the director-general of the Iron Palace, João Vigário, during a conference to take stock of the 2023 activities and present the 2024 agenda, held last Thursday in Luanda.

According to João Vigário, this project aims to perpetuate the achievements of artists as promoters of cultural identity and participants in the construction of a collective memory.

He said that alongside these musicians, Carlos Burity, Jacinto Tchipa, Beto de Almeida, Bangão, Lurdes Van-Dúnem and Belita Palma will be honoured posthumously.

The tribute programme will begin in March and will include shows with songs by the honorees.

He pointed out that 376 activities took place last year, involving 4,026 artists and 45,680 people. MGM/OHA/DAN/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.