Angola: Iron Palace Opens 2024 Season With Tributes

Luanda — Musicians André Mingas, Teta Lando and Waldemar Bastos will be honoured posthumously this year as part of the Trajectory Project implemented by the Iron Palace.

The information was provided by the director-general of the Iron Palace, João Vigário, during a conference to take stock of the 2023 activities and present the 2024 agenda, held last Thursday in Luanda.

According to João Vigário, this project aims to perpetuate the achievements of artists as promoters of cultural identity and participants in the construction of a collective memory.

He said that alongside these musicians, Carlos Burity, Jacinto Tchipa, Beto de Almeida, Bangão, Lurdes Van-Dúnem and Belita Palma will be honoured posthumously.

The tribute programme will begin in March and will include shows with songs by the honorees.

He pointed out that 376 activities took place last year, involving 4,026 artists and 45,680 people.