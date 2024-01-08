Angola/Congo-Kinshasa: Angola Draws With DRC in Preparation Match for Can

Luanda — The Angolan national football team drew goalless last Saturday in Dubai with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a preparation match for the African Nations Championship (CAN'2023), which will take place as from 13 January to 11 February this year in Côte d'Ivoire.

In this friendly game, played at the Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Angolan team, coached by Portuguese Pedro Gonçalves, took the opportunity to test their technical and competitive skills against the Congolese team, who gave the necessary response.

The two national teams last played on 17 October last year at the Bonfim stadium in Setúbal, Portugal, which ended in a friendly draw (0-0).

The Palancas Negras (the official name of the Angolan national football team) are in group D with Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

The DRC national team are in series F with Morocco, Tanzania and Zambia. So, they have won two CAN titles (1968 and 1974).

Angola will be back on the pitch next Wednesday (10) when they take on the similar team from Bahrain, in what will be the last and final test before their CAN 2023 debut against Algeria on the 15th at 9pm in Bouaké. GVA/DAN/DOJ