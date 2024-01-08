Tunisia: MPs Visit Thala On Martyr's Day

Tunis/Tunisia — Several deputies visited Thala, governorate of Kasserine, on Sunday to attend a ceremony in observance of the Matyr's Day and a working session at the seat of the delegation.

Chair of the parliamentary group "the Triumph of the People" Ali Zaghdoud told TAP the visit helped MPs take stock of the concerns of locals, in relation mainly to infrastructure, the socio-economic state of affairs and the inexistence of plants with high employment potential, in spite of natural resources in the region.

"Several martyrs who fell during the fight for national liberation and December 17, 2010 revolution were natives of Thala, " he added. He also called for reaching out to locals so as to make their voice heard for the legislative power and central structures in charge of socio-economic development.

The parliamentarian said the draft law on the corporate social responsibility tabled recently by his bloc is designed to encourage enterprises operating inland to generate jobs and boost investment.

His fellow MP Fethi Saihi, brother of martyr Wajdi Saihi, told TAP six martyrs fell in Thala during the Revolution for freedom and dignity. The working session focused on the list of martyrs of the Tunisian Revolution which, he said, is "incomplete."

Blocked projects in Thala, mainly the lime plant shut down for some time now, took centre stage. This in addition to challenges in relation to marble quarries and agriculture, he added.