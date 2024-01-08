Malawi: Some Newly Constructed Roads in Blantyre Damaged Even Before Launch - Malawians Riled

8 January 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to condemn Blantyre City Council (BCC) for substandard works on the construction of some roads which is costing the country billions of money.

This comes after some sections of newly-constructed roads in Blantyre have been already damaged, a few months after being opened for public.

Some of the roads include Chipatala Avenue to Kamba and Lali Lubani, which are yet to be officially opened.

Blantyre City Council, in a press release, has since acknowledged the problem saying contractors have been instructed to immediately rectify the defects as they have occurred within the defects liability period.

In a statement signed by BCC Chief executive Officer Dennis Chinseu, the council is encouraging residents to report to them the road infrastructure related problems.

Chinseu further said they have engaged assessors to scrutinise the entire stretches and that any defects identified will be addressed by the contractors.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.