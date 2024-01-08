Malawi: Some Newly Constructed Roads in Blantyre Damaged Even Before Launch - Malawians Riled

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to condemn Blantyre City Council (BCC) for substandard works on the construction of some roads which is costing the country billions of money.

This comes after some sections of newly-constructed roads in Blantyre have been already damaged, a few months after being opened for public.

Some of the roads include Chipatala Avenue to Kamba and Lali Lubani, which are yet to be officially opened.

Blantyre City Council, in a press release, has since acknowledged the problem saying contractors have been instructed to immediately rectify the defects as they have occurred within the defects liability period.

In a statement signed by BCC Chief executive Officer Dennis Chinseu, the council is encouraging residents to report to them the road infrastructure related problems.

Chinseu further said they have engaged assessors to scrutinise the entire stretches and that any defects identified will be addressed by the contractors.