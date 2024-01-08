Kenya: 3 People Killed in Dawn Accident Along the Isinya-Kitengela Road

8 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Three people have been killed following a road accident along the Isinya-Kitengela road.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the dawn incident occurred after the driver of a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) lost control and hit a stalled lorry.

Among those who lost their lives include two women and a man all of whom died on the spot.

"Preliminary investigations by Officers from Isinya Police Station indicate that the driver of the matatu attempted to overtake the stalled lorry but instead lost control and hit the said Lorry on the rear right," the report read.

Their bodies have been moved to Shalom Hospital mortuary where they have been preserved.

Other injured passengers were rushed to various hospitals by good samaritans where they are receiving treatment.

