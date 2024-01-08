Morocco: Afcon-2023 - Moroccan National Team Arrives in Côte d'Ivoire

SAN Pedro — The Moroccan national football team arrived on Sunday in San Pedro, a town in the southwest of Côte d'Ivoire, to take part in the 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), to be held from January 13 to February 11.

Morocco, which will play the group phase of AFCON Côte d'Ivoire-2023 in the town of San Pedro, was drawn in Group F alongside DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania.

Before arriving in San Pedro, the members of the national team made a stopover at Abidjan airport, where they were welcomed by HM the King's ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, Abdelmalek Kettani, who was accompanied by Ivorian Minister of Transport, Amadou Koné, and members of the Kingdom's embassy.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation said that in preparation for the 34th edition of AFCON, "the Atlas Lions will play a warm-up game against Sierra Leone on January 11, replacing the match against Gambia originally scheduled for January 7".