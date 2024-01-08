Kenya: President Ruto Orders Investigation Into Cases of 3,143 Registered Students Who Did Not Sit for KCSE Exams

Nairobi — President William Ruto has ordered an investigation into cases of 3,143 students who registered for last year's Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations but failed to sit for the same.

The Head of State gave the directive while receiving a brief by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu ahead of the release of the results on Monday.

The exam results are set to be released at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret.

Last month, Machogu confirmed that the 903,260 candidates who completed exams in 2023 will know their fate in the second week of January 2024.

The 2023 KCSE results are significant as they align with the introduction of a new grading scheme designed to increase university admissions.

The occasion will mark the first time the ministry is releasing examination results outside Mtihani house in Nairobi.