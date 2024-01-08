Kenya: KCSE Examinations to Be Released Today

Nairobi — The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations are set to be released today.

The exam results are set to be released at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret.

Last month, Machogu confirmed that the 903,260 candidates who completed exams in 2023 will know their fate in the second week of January 2024.

The 2023 KCSE results are significant as they align with the introduction of a new grading scheme designed to increase university admissions.

The occasion will mark the first time the ministry is releasing examination results outside Mtihani house in Nairobi.