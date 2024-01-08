Algeria: President of the Republic Chairs Council of Ministers Meeting

Algiers — President of the Republic, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair on Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers, devoted to the draft law on public-private partnerships and to presentations on the project to build a new oil refinery in Hassi Messaoud and the launch of the self-entrepreneurship programme, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

"President of the Republic, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, will chair on Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers devoted to the draft law on public-private partnerships and to presentations on the project to build a new oil refinery in Hassi Messaoud and the launch of the self-entrepreneurship programme," said the the Presidency of the Republic in a statement.