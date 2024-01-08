Algeria: Health Checks On Imported Products - President of the Republic Orders Creation of Laboratories At Ports, Airports

7 January 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

At a meeting of the Council of Ministers he chaired on Sunday, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered that greater importance be attached to the health checks on imported products through the creation of analysis laboratories at ports and airports, according to a press release issued by the Council of Ministers.

The President of the Republic instructed the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development to "attach great importance to the sanitary control of imported products, through the creation of analysis laboratories at ports and airports, to ensure compliance with sanitary standards when importing meat and food products," said the same source.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.