Algeria: Health Checks On Imported Products - President of the Republic Orders Creation of Laboratories At Ports, Airports

The President of the Republic instructed the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development to "attach great importance to the sanitary control of imported products, through the creation of analysis laboratories at ports and airports, to ensure compliance with sanitary standards when importing meat and food products," said the same source.