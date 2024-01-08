Rwanda: Schools Reopen After Festive Holidays

8 January 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jade Natacha Iriza

The Second Term of the 2023-2024 academic year for primary, secondary, and TVET schools commenced nationwide on Monday, January 8.

In phased approach, boarding school students have been returning to their respective schools from January 4 to 7 to ensure they are ready to begin the second term.

The 2023-2024 academic year started on September 25, 2023, and is set to conclude on July 5, 2024.

Schools closed on December 22 for the festive season break after completing the first term. The second term will run until March 29, followed by the commemoration week in early April. After a short break, students will begin their last term on April 15, which will conclude on July 5.

Primary Leaving Examinations are scheduled to take place from July 8 to 10, followed by the General and Technical Secondary National Examinations, which will run from July 24 to August 4.

