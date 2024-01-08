Kenya: 3 Suspects in Meru Blogger Sniper's Murder to Be Detained for 21 Days

8 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The three suspects connected to the murder of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper will spend 21 days in custody as police conclude their investigations.

Kibera Senior Principal Magistrate William Lopokoiyot granted the orders filed under miscellaneous application by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The Trio Boniface Githinji Njihia alias DJ Kaboom, Brian Mwenda alias Bryo and Grace Kathambi Kithinji will be detained in Gigiri Police Station to enable the DCI sleuths to conclude their investigations.

The Victim is said to have disappeared on 2nd December 2023, and his badly mutilated body was found on 16th of December 2023.

The Prosecution told the court that police want time to establish the circumstances under which the victim was killed.

A post-mortem examination conducted on the body of the deceased at the Marimanti Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Tharaka Nithi, Meru County, revealed that he died of strangulation.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor, who conducted the examination, said Sniper had marks on his neck and exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

He also had fractured ribs and showed injuries

